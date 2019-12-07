Saturday, December 7, 2019- All eyes will be at the Etihad Stadium today evening when City host United in the 179th edition of the Manchester derby as both sides look to build on midweek wins.





The reigning champions cruised to a 4-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor to return to winning ways, whereas the red Devils beat Spurs 2-1 on former manager Jose Mourinho’s first return to Old Trafford.









Man City did the double over their local rivals last season for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, winning 3-1 at home and 2-0 at Old Trafford.





That home victory is their only one in their last four Etihad editions of the derby, though, with United winning twice in that time and one match ending all square.





Overall these two sides have faced off 178 times in the past, with United edging the head-to-head record 73 wins to 53.





Possible starting lineups:





Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling





Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Fred; James, Pereira, Rashford; Greenwood





Prediction: Man City 3: United 1 Go Here>>>





The Red Devils have a decent record at the Etihad but their away form in general has suffered a nosedive recently whereas City have been imperious at home.





While the form book doesn’t count during derbies, Man City are comfortably the stronger of the two teams and should have enough to see off their neighbours.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





ES1 (15:00) Real Madrid v Espanyol -1





DE2(15:00) Hannover v Erzbirge –GG





ENC(15:30) Huddesfield Town v Leeds -2





EPL(15:30) Everton v Chelsea –GG





IT1(17:00) Atalanta v Hellas Verona-Over 2.5









DE1(17:30) B. Monchengladbach v Bayern –GG





DE1(17:30) RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim –Over 2.5





EPL(18:00) Bournemouth v Liverpool -2





EPL(18:00) Tottenham v Burnley -1





AT1(19:00) Red Bull Salzburg v WSG Tirol –Over 2.5





EPL(20:30) Man City v Man United –GG





CH1(21:00) Young Boys v Luzern -1





FR1(22:00) AS Monaco v Amiens -1





IT1(22:45) Lazio v Juven –X2





ES1(23:00) Barcelona v Mallorca –Over 3.5









The Kenyan DAILY POST.



