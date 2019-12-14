Sunday, December 15, 2019- All eyes will be at the Emirates Stadium today evening when Arsenal host Manchester City in a mouthwatering Premier League clash.





Both sides have endured disappointing campaigns so far, with the Champions slipping 14 points off run away leaders Liverpool and Arsenal going into the match in ninth place, seven points off the top four.





The Citizens have won their last five meetings with the Gunners across all competitions, scoring 14 goals in that time and conceding just twice.





Four of those wins have come in the Premier League, meaning that Arsenal could lose five successive league games against a team for the first time since 1985.





Man City could also become the first team to win three top-flight away games against Arsenal since 1995.





Possible starting lineups:





Arsenal : Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Aubameyang





Man City : Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling





Man City look vulnerable currently but the Gunners have even greater problems of their own at the moment and, if City are anywhere near their best, it is likely to be a relatively comfortable win for Guardiola’s charges.





ES1 (14:00) Getafe v Valladolid -1





SCP (15:00) Mothewell v Rangers -2





BE1 (16:30) St. Liege v Anderlecht –GG





IT1 (17:00) Juventus v Udinese -1





EPL (18:00) Man United v Everton –GG





EPL (18:00) Wolves v Tottenham –GG





CH1 (18:00) Luzern v Basel -2





SCP (18:00) Celtic v Hibernian -1





BE1 (20:00) Club Brugge v KV Mechelen -1





FR1 (19:00) Lyon v Rennes –GG





DE1(20:00) Schalke v E. Frankfurt –GG





EPL(20:30) Arsenal v Man City –GG





IT1(22:45) Fiorentina v Inter –X2





FR1(22:00) St. Etienne v PSG -2





ES1(22:00) Valencia v Real Madrid –GG