Friday, December 27, 2019 -A cheating wife was busted by her husband hiding under the bed in her mpango wa kando’s house.





The husband set a trap for his wife after finding out that she has been serving her goodies to another man.





The husband stormed the house of his wife’s mpango wa kando after someone informed him that she had been spotted getting in and started looking for her.





After conducting a search in the house, he found his wife hiding under the mpango wa kando's bed.





He filmed the incidence and posted the video on social media to humiliate his cheating wife.





Watch the video.







