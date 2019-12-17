Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - Kandara MP and Ruto’s flowergirl, Alice Wahome, recently hosted a group of married Kikuyu women for a meeting where she advised them on marital issues.





The vocal MP, whose appetite for Ben 10s is well known, told the married women to change their clothes daily and try to look sexy for their husbands or else, they will wreck their marriages.





“Try changing your clothes daily to look sexy for your husband.”





“Don’t keep repeating the same dress.”





“You should look sexy for your husband if you want your marriage to be successful.”





“She addressed the married women in Kikuyu language.”





“Also change your innerwears.”





“These things are cheap but some women only have one” she added.

Here’s the video.