



Wednesday, December 18, 2019 -Last week, a video of controversial Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko causing drama while drunk in the company of a slay queen went viral online.





In the video, Sonko was seen confronting some guys believed to be staff members of a high end city entertainment joint after he was ordered to pay a bill that he had refused to settle after a night of partying.





The embattled Governor was in the company of a slay queen, who was seen attempting to get out of the car she was riding in with the county boss as the scuffle ensued before she was ordered to get back into the car by his hawk-eyed security team.





Watch the video in case you missed it.













Social media detectives have finally unearthed the identity of the slay queen that was in the company of the Governor in the viral video.





Her name is Mueni, a wannabe socialite who masquerades as a Karaoke host.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Mueni is a high end prostitute who offers escort services to rich and powerful men like Sonko.





See her photos.











































