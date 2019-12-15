Sunday, December 15, 2019- Celebrated South Sudanese model, Aweng Chuol, has broken the hearts of many men, after she got married to her lesbian fiancé, a lady called Alexis.





The ravishing black beauty, who was born in Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana and moved to Sydney, Australia aged 7, shared photos from the wedding on social media to announce their marriage.





Aweng, 21, is currently based in New York where she’s also pursuing a law degree when not strutting her stuff in the runways of the fashion capitals.









Taking to twitter, Aweng shared a loved up photo of herself and her wife and captioned it,





‘Married my best friend today. I am. GEEKED’





Check out more photos below.















