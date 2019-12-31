Tuesday December 31, 2019

-Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Dr Patrick Njoroge, has expressed optimism over year 2020, saying year 2019 was tough for all Kenyans.





In a series of tweets on Tuesday, New Year's Eve, Njoroge said that 2019 was a brutally challenging year.





However, he stated that CBK had been able to make significant achievements in spite of the challenges expressing cautious optimism about 2020, saying that the challenges of 2019 would still be there.





"The verdict is in—2019 was a brutal year all round! Still, we accomplished a lot at @CBKKenya, the banking sector, and more widely. Our deep gratitude to all those that supported us in various ways thru the twists and turns in 2019. But there is still much to do," Dr Njoroge said.





"The good news is 2019 is ending. The bad news is 2020 may prove as challenging. But we believe we are ready and will prove up to the task, ultimately improving the lives of those around us especially the neediest. For now I wish you a restful break, close to kin and hearth, " Dr Njoroge added.





Year 2019 was a difficult year in monetary and fiscal terms, forcing the government to go on a borrowing spree that got many concerned.



