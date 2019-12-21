Sunday, December 22, 2019 -These sexually starved revelers nearly turned the dancefloor to a lodging while partying at Club Velvet in Kahawa Wendani, where slay queens from Kenyatta University and other colleges along Thika Road flock on weekends.





A video sent to us by a reveler who was flabbergasted after seeing how human beings can behave like goats on heat at times especially when drunk, shows the starved dude grinding his manhood on a 10 GB slay queen.





They perform the sexual dance moves with reckless abandon without minding whether other revelers were seeing what they were doing.





Watch the video.











