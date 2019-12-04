Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - A tragedy happened after a group of friends came together and drove out of town for an adventure in the lake.
A video that has surfaced online shows the moment a lady - who was part of a group of friends who had gone for the adventure, slipped and fell in the lake.
She was performing a jig with a friend on the lakeside while being recorded when she slipped and fell into the deep waters.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that the lady died.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment