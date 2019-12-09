Monday, December 9, 2019 - A 25-year old woman is currently in police custody after she was caught having sex with a 17-year old student.





The woman, who is a cashier at a local pub in Ndhiwa, is said to have lured the form three student with money in exchange for sex.





Apparently, this is not the first time the woman was defiling the boy.





Neighbors disclosed that the boy has been seen on several occasion at the woman’s house since schools closed in late October.





The boy’s father is said to have raised eyebrows after a private tutor hired to teach the boy and his sister, informed the father that boy had been missing the sessions.

After inquiring, the father learnt that his son was with the woman and reported the matter to the police immediately.





Two officers accompanied him to the woman’s place where they found the boy and the woman in the act.





She was immediately arrested and taken to Ndhiwa Police Station and was to be arraigned in court today.





In May 2018, a 24-year old woman in Kisumu was jailed for 15 years for having sex with a minor.



