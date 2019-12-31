0 , ,
A+ A-
Tuesday, December 31, 2019- Former POTUS, Barack Obama, has shared his playlist of 35 songs for the year 2019.
While sharing the playlist on twitter, Obama wrote: “From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year.
“If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick'.
Burna Boy’s hit song anybody is among the 35 songs.
See the full list below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top