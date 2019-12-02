Monday December 2, 2019 - Raila has won a major milestone in the National Assembly after Speaker Justin Muturi sided with him on the route that the BBI report should take.





Speaking at a church fundraising meeting in Uriri constituency in Migori County where he had been hosted by area leaders, Muturi ruled out the possibility of the report being subjected to a debate by Members of Parliament and instead opted for it to be judged on the court of public opinion.





He noted that Kenyans needed to read the BBI report and decide on how to go about it from then on.





"BBI has no way of coming to Parliament.”





“Let it be there with the people.”

“You all know well that the report cannot be brought to the floor of the house before I approve, and I have said that it belongs to the people and it has no route to parliament," Muturi was quoted as saying.





He insisted that his view was informed by the idea that the BBI report was a people-centered initiative that should be looked into by the citizens who were the biggest beneficiaries, and not the National Assembly.





Muturi’s sentiments come barely less than a week after ODM leader, Raila Odinga, expressed his reservations about the MPs debating the report in the national assembly in fear that it could be sabotaged by members of the national assembly.



