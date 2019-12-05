Thursday, December 5, 2019 - City Preacher turned politician, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has called on Citizen TV to cancel the popular 10 over 10 Show terming it evil.





The Jesus is Alive Ministry founder joins the likes of Ezekiel Mutua (Kenya Film Classification Board CEO) who has been calling out the show for promoting immorality among the youth.





Mutua revealed that he had been receiving complaints from concerned parents over the show but there is little he could do because it is aired outside the watershed period.

The former Starehe MP echoed sentiments of a tweep who called on Raburu to rebrand the show with content good for the youth.





“Bro @WillisRaburu, you're a born again Christian and a great guy. I really like your morning show with Chef & your jokes, I hope you won't take my sentiments on 10 over 10 show personal.





"I love this country & our young persons. #End10over10 or rebrand it with new ideas/content,” the tweep simply known as Sam wrote.





Bishop Wanjiru replied to his tweet saying that the show should be canceled.





“It should end. U cannot rebrand evil. Maybe start a new Kesha worship show or something like that,” she tweeted.



