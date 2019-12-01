Sunday December 1, 2019 -Governors are contemplating dropping Ugatuzi Initiative to back the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Speaking on Wednesday, Council of Governors Chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, said that the county bosses are not opposed to BBI but noted that it has not fully addressed the issue of devolution.





Similar views was shared by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who said that the proposals in the BBI report are worth looking at.





He noted that there are good issues the report has outlined and they cannot just write it off.





The second time the governor argued that the report has highlighted most of the issues they wanted to be addressed through their 'Ugatuzi' initiative.





“The Constitutional Committee at the Council of Governors will sit and analyze the BBI report so that we advise governors on the way forward.”





“We shall be seeking to bring Ugatuzi Initiative on board the national conversation stemming from the just-released BBI report because the report has addressed most of the issues the governors had raised, “he said.





He also said that it does not make sense for the county bosses to continue rooting for their independence referendum when the report has pointed out most of the issues they felt needed to be revisited for the sake of effective implementation of devolution.





The governors have been rooting for a referendum at an independent level before the release of the BBI report.





