Wednesday December 11, 2019 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has revealed the individual he will support for presidency in 2022 once President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.





Uhuru, who is in his last and final term, is supposed to go home in Gatundu to rear chicken after a dismal performance as the Head of State.





Speaking on Wednesday, Muthama, who has been a close ally of former Prime Minister Rt Hon Raila Odinga said Deputy President William Ruto is best suited to lead the country after 2022.

The former outspoken Senator spoke during the Musyi FM radio talk show hosted by Sir Mwenge Mwenge on Wednesday morning where he announced a political comeback in the next General Elections.





He also condemned the manner in which Kambas are treated by the Government especially last Friday's arrest of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.





"Sonko is not terrorist and as the kamba community we strongly condemn the manner in which he was treated by police officers,’” he said.



