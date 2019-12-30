Monday, December 30, 2019 - Betty Kyallo has hinted that her former lover and baby-daddy, Dennis Okari, a senior investigative reporter at NTV, never visited their 4 year old daughter when she was admitted in the ICU at a city hospital earlier this year.





Betty mentioned all the people who supported her when her daughter was diagnosed with a rare disease that almost crippled her body and Okari’s name was not mentioned anywhere.





Those mentioned include her friends, family members, work-mates, her boss, teachers, doctors and her current fiance, who she described as a gift sent from heaven.





Betty narrated how her fiance stood with her during the difficult times and always made her smile even when she had no energy to push on with life.





“You always reminded me to smile on air and keep my energy up when shooting Upclose even after waking up from hospital. Baby, you dropped me to work and picked me every working day and even made crucial decisions for Ivanna even when I was too weak to.” She wrote.





Betty has in the past exposed Okari as a dead beat father, claiming that she left her to take care of their little girl alone after they parted ways.





At one time, she even posted a message directed to dead beat dads like Okari saying “ Mungu anawaona. One day you’ll come back because these kids you sire and run away are always blessed.”





The sexy media girl is currently dating a rich businessman said to be of Somali origin.





On the other hand, Okari moved on and married another woman after his marriage with Betty flopped but he is reportedly not active in his daughter’s life despite being the biological dad.



