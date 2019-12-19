Thursday, December 19, 2019 -Struggling political analyst, Benji Ndolo, has finally decided to settle down for marriage after clocking 40.





Benji, who has been receiving endless trolls on social media with claims that he still lives with his parents in the leafy suburbs of the city , landed a hot and curvy Kisii lady, who will soon become his wife.





He shared a photo at his fiance’s home in the upcountry where he had gone for an introduction as he prepares to pay dowry.





“ Atop Kisii hills near Kilgoris where I will be paying dowry.” He posted on twitter.

























Here’s a photo of his soon to be wife.







