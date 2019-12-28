Sunday December 29, 2019-

Veteran politician and second liberation hero, Koigi Wamwere,

has proposed a probe into the wealth held by President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and their families.





Last month, President Uhuru vowed to lead the way in taking a lifestyle audit, which he said would be used to weed out corrupt state officers, which, however, never kicked off.





Wamwere now says the two, who have been claiming to be leading the war against corruption in the country, should take the audit, given that they are among the richest Kenyans.





"The other day I saw a document listing Uhuru's family second and Odinga's fifth among the top ten richest Kenyans. Now let a probe be done on them as otherwise, Kenyans will not believe that the wealth was acquired legally. (Juzi niliona kati ya watu kumi tajiri nchini, familia ya Uhuru ni namba mbili na ya Odinga ni namba tano. Sasa wakenya wafanyiwe uchunguzi ili wadhibitishe maana la sivyo watashindwa kuamini utajiri huu ulipatikana kihalali)," Koigi told Radio ya Mwananchi on Saturday.





Koigi’s call for lifestyle audit on Uhuru and Raila comes after the latter demanded a lifestyle audit on Deputy President William Ruto who he claims is the “high priest of corruption in Kenya”.



