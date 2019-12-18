Wednesday December 18, 2019

-Former Subukia MP, Koigi Wamwere,has poked holes into the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI, saying all Kenyans were not consulted.





In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Koigi said that the BBI report has nothing to do with Kenyans.





He reiterated that the two leaders embarked on the collection of the views of Kenyan through the BBI team for the sake of their selfish gains.





The veteran politician also claimed that Raila and Uhuru never thought about the real problems facing Kenyans when they were coming up with the report.





He said that if the handshake was about Kenyans then the two leaders would have gone an extra mile to find out the real problems on the ground rather than seeking to create positions in government.





"BBI Belongs To Raila And Uhuru Not People. To understand BBI, we need clarity on what it is to us – our child or someone else’s illegitimate child? When Raila and Uhuru conceived BBI as they did Handshake, both belong to them, not people. The children that Raila and Uhuru conceive and bring forth in hiding belong to them, not us. We have never been to their bedrooms. If BBI and handshake belong to Kenyans, they should not be about interests, ambitions, and problems of Raila and Uhuru but about people’s interests, ambitions, and problems," Koigi said.



