"BBI Belongs To Raila And Uhuru Not People. To understand BBI, we need clarity on what it is to us – our child or someone else’s illegitimate child? When Raila and Uhuru conceived BBI as they did Handshake, both belong to them, not people. The children that Raila and Uhuru conceive and bring forth in hiding belong to them, not us. We have never been to their bedrooms. If BBI and handshake belong to Kenyans, they should not be about interests, ambitions, and problems of Raila and Uhuru but about people’s interests, ambitions, and problems," Koigi said.