Wednesday December 11, 2019 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, blamed the arrest of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for the failed commencement of the Fedha- Nyayo Estate Gate B Road construction.





Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, the ODM legislator revealed that he had conferred with Interior CS, Fred Matiang'i, over the poor state of the road leading to the constituency's Fedha, Nyayo and Tassia Estates.





"I went to Chief Minister Matiang'i who agreed the road would be constructed.”





“I went to the Director General KURA Eng. Kinoti, he agreed to have the road constructed, and to Governor Sonko who assured me that the construction of the road will begin this week," Babu stated.





"Now what saddens me is that construction was to start this week, and the Governor was arrested this week.”





“So my constituency cannot move forward because the Governor who agreed to the construction of the road has been arrested," he added.





This comes even as the court has released Sonko on a Sh15 million cash bail but barred him from setting foot in his office unless accompanied by police officers, which means that he cannot help Babu Owino and his Embakasi East problems.





Babu threw his weight behind Governor Sonko, insisting that his acquittal would mean good to him as a friend and to Embakasi East Constituents.



