Tuesday December 24, 2019 - The results of the postmortem conducted on the body of the late Justice Otieno Odek's are out.





According to the report, Odek succumbed to a blood clot in his leg.





The process, which took three hours, was conducted by chief pathologist Johanssen Oduor at the Aga Khan Hospital morgue in Kisumu in the presence of lawyers, other pathologists, family representatives as well as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).





The release of the results ends speculations on the cause of his death after he was found lifeless in his house on December 16 in Kisumu town.





Many leaders, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, mourned the demise of the judge, which occurred abruptly on 16th.





In his eulogy, Uhuru said Odek was committed and hardworking person who left a mark in the history of this nation to be reckoned.





“In this hour of sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Justice Odek’s family, relatives and friends,” Uhuru said.





The family of the deceased has been embroiled in tussles since his death. The burial death of the deceased judge is yet to be communicated.



