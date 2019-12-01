Sunday December 1, 2019

- Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of being bitter after the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Speaking at Jaramogi Odinga Primary School in Bondo, Siaya County on Saturday, Atwoli said that the facial expression by the DP during the launch of the report left behind so many questions.





He divulged that Ruto kept on making different facial expression because he was not happy at all.





Atwoli, who has vowed to block Ruto from power, claimed that the DP was indeed a bitter man following the unveiling of the contents of the report.





“If you looked at him on the day of the BBI, he was turning red, turning black and someone like that can finish you at night.”





Ruto has affirmed that there is no need for a referendum over the BBI report.





He wants the different levels of the government to address the issues highlighted in the report to the latter.





He argues that he has gone through the content and sees no reason to waste time and taxpayers' money on a referendum.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



