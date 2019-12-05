Thursday, December 5, 2019 - A grisly accident involving two 14-seater matatus at Rupingazi Bridge on the Embu-Meru Highway has left at least five dead and scores injured.
Rupingazi Bridge is a notorious blackspot and this year alone, several fatal accidents have occurred there.
This comes after data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) revealed that a total of 3,225 Kenyans died in road accidents from January to December, while 10,825 sustained injuries.
