Thursday, December 5, 2019 - A grisly accident involving two 14-seater matatus at Rupingazi Bridge on the Embu-Meru Highway has left at least five dead and scores injured.





Rupingazi Bridge is a notorious blackspot and this year alone, several fatal accidents have occurred there.





This comes after data from t he National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) revealed that a total of 3,225 Kenyans died in road accidents from January to December, while 10,825 sustained injuries.

Check out photos from the scene.







