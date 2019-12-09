Monday, December 9, 2019 - This video showing the moment armed thugs were upstaged by their would-be victims is going viral on social media.





From the video, the thugs came into the petrol station pretending to fuel the motorbike.





One guy is then seen drawing a gun and ordering the attendant to surrender the money he had.





However, they got a rude shock just as they were about to execute their plan after an armed motorist who was fueling his car drew his gun and fired at them.





He managed to shoot and immobilize one thug while the other escaped using the motorbike.





This is yet another example why it’s better for good guys with guns to outnumber bad guys with guns.

Watch the video below.