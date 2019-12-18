Wednesday December 18, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has said she agrees with most sentiments expressed by Kenyans on social media regarding corruption.





In an exclusive interview with a local daily, Waiguru, who was voted as the most corrupt woman in Kenya, stated that indeed corruption has slowed down development and crippled the economy adding that Kenyans should join hands in fighting the scourge.





“To set the record straight, I totally agree with most of the sentiments expressed by Kenyans on social media on the ills bedevilling the country, and believe it's imperative that the pertinent issues raised be addressed forthwith,” Waiguru said.

She, however, warned those spreading propaganda and false information regarding Government officials saying mudslinging people to settle political scores should be highly discouraged.





“This MUST NOT be another game of chicken, or a ploy to mudsling targeted individuals, or a public gambit meant to settle political scores or make profits by reckless slander.





“Neither should it be used by those corrupt to decoy or cover their guilt by tarnishing others. This MUST be an honest, heart-to-heart discussion meant to end corruption once and for all and place Kenya on the straight and narrow!” Waiguru stated.





Waiguru made these remarks after she threatened to sue musician Kennedy Ombima over his controversial poetic song “Wajinga Nyinyi”.





In the controversial lyrics, King Kaka has mentioned Waiguru as the queen of corruption in Kenya.



