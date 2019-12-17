Tuesday December 17,2019 - A budding political analyst has said Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, made a big mistake by threatening to sue musician Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka over his controversial poetic song Wajinga Nyinyi.





The rambunctious Governor directed on Monday through her lawyers that the artiste pulls down the song, failure to which she will sue him in court for defamation.





But according to Political Analyst Charles Kipkulel, Waiguru made the wrong move because she now appears guilty, which will be seen as the reason why she is offended by the song.





Kipkulei said Waiguru might have been misled by her advisors, and should have ignored the song.

The analyst says that she should not be bothered if she really is innocent of corruption.





“Those advising her have misled her, such matters are ignored.”





“By denying the claims she is appearing guilty.”





“Let her keep mum and concentrate on her work,”





“(Wale wanamuadvise wamemdanganya. Jambo hili ni la kunyamazia, ukianza kukana inaonekana ni kama alisema ukweli. Yeye anyamaze afanye kazi yake)," Kipkulei told Radio Maisha on Tuesday.



