Sunday December 15, 2019

-Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has finally revealed the reason why she ditched Deputy President William Ruto's camp for National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga’s camp.





In an interview with a local daily on Saturday, Waiguru claimed she did not like the idea of Ruto's supporters criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta.





She pointed out that the leaders had chosen to advocate for DP Ruto's political interest and not the development of the Mt Kenya region.





According to Waiguru, she is after the interests of the Mt Kenya region.





“I have decamped from Dr Ruto’s camp and am now happy because the future of Mt Kenya has been secured by the BBI,” she stated as quoted by Nation





The governor further pointed out that she was not pleased by the pro-Ruto group for criticizing the president instead of carrying out their roles.





“It is wrong when leaders, who are supposed to be busy making good laws in Parliament, and some Cabinet Secretaries, who should formulate polices to streamline the agriculture sector, become avid critics of the President instead of helping him,” she said.



