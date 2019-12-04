Wednesday December 4, 2019 - Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has hinted on not defending her seat in 2022.





According to former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, Waiguru made the decision after meeting National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, at his Capitol Hill offices in Nairobi on Wednesday.





Waiguru, who is the deputy team leader of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Mt Kenya region asked Raila Odinga for advice before making the announcement.





“Multiple sources, some very close to my Governor Ann Waiguru have confirmed what is now obvious - she will NOT defend her Kirinyaga Governor seat in 2022.”





“That is welcome.”





“We wish her well in her plans to be DP, CS or whatever else.”





“To be PM, assuming BBI goes through, she can come try Gichugu MP.”





“Dreams come in many forms....,” Itumbi said just after Waiguru met Raila Odinga.





Waiguru, who is a close insider of President Uhuru Kenyatta, has been championing for BBI in Nairobi and her performance as Governor of Kirinyaga has been very poor.



