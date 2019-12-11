Wednesday December 11, 2019 - Political analyst, Ambrose Weda, has faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta over his recent attacks on politicians opposed to the looming BBI referendum, majority of who are Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters, terming his actions as outdated.





Speaking on Wednesday, Weda said that the BBI is merely a report and that Uhuru should embrace everyone's view, as it's obvious for people to have differed during such times.





"BBI is just a report, it’s a mixture of things.”





“Your decision depends on what you pick and decide to speak on.”





“It has good and bad clauses as well," he said on KBC English Service.

He noted that Uhuru's actions point to a discriminative man who cannot condone people with a different opinion, which should not be the case from a man in charge of a country.





According to him, Uhuru's rants were unfortunate and unnecessary.





"Mr. President, we love you but you must reduce these tantrums.”





“You are the president of everyone, those who have read it, those who haven't and those pretending to have read it.”





“These outbursts aren't for a President in the 20th century," he added.



