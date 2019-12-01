0 , , , ,
A+ A-
Sunday, December 1, 2019- These days, ladies are doing crazy things in pursuit of beauty.

From enlarging their  buttocks to using cheap and dangerous bleaching chemicals which are readily available all over , the madness is too much.

A video of a lady going through a process of making her big butt firm and shapely has stunned the Netizens.

She wanted to get a  cup-cake booty.

She is doing all this because of men.

Watch the crazy video.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top