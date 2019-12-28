0 , , , ,
Saturday, December 28, 2019- A driver cursed the day he was born and regretted his decision to eat the forbidden fruit  after he was caught red handed having sex with someone’s wife and taught a lesson that he will never forget.

The driver who works with Rift Valley shuttle was stripped naked and beaten like a dog by the wife’s husband after he caught them having sex in his house.

Heavy kicks and blows flew all over as the two men engaged in a fierce fight that nearly resulted to death.

Bibi ya wenyewe ni sumu jamani.

Watch video.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
