Thursday, December 26, 2019 -This lady over-indulged in alcohol thinking that she was drinking soup and soon after she finished the last bottle , she chewed black-out and vomited all over.





Photos shared online shows the lady looking lively and composed after she stepped in to the party but 1 hour later, she was a totally different person.





The young lady who is barely 20 lay on the ground looking like a dead person as friends watched helplessly, probably thinking how she will get home.





See photos.















