Wednesday December 11, 2019 - Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, has dared her Nyeri Town counterpart, Njunjiri Wambugu, to disrupt a public gathering in her constituency.





Speaking while visiting landslide victims in Gathugu village in Kandara, the MP warned Wambugu against causing chaos during public gatherings describing the alleged behaviour as dishonourable for a Member of Parliament.





"How many times will he attend an event where he is actually not the organizer and ensure that there is disruption, conflict and violence?" she posed.

"This is a man who actually needs to be put where he belongs," she added.





Wahome brazenly remarked that she would have 'dealt' with the Nyeri Town legislator had the alleged orchestration of chaos been in Kandara.





"If he were to behave that way in Kandara, I would deal with him," she concluded.





Her sentiments follow an incident on Sunday, where Ngunjiri, through his social media pages, alleged that Deputy President William Ruto had paid goons to burn the president's T-shirts.





"So Ruto’s people have paid goons to burn Uhuru’s T-shirt’s in Nyeri? And to do it shouting ‘Ruto! Ruto!’" shared the MP.



