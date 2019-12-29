Sunday December 29, 2019 - Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has identified a number of politicians whom he wants to work with from the Ukambani region.





Speaking on Thursday, Mutua said he is ready to work with leaders who are not obsessed with enriching themselves from the Ukambani region.





The Machakos governor went on to identify six leaders from the region who he believes he can work together with to unite the region.





"I am ready to work with many like-minded leaders and especially the ones with energy and clear purpose to change the plight of our country and who have shown they care more about our people than their own selfish ends," he said in a tweet .





"These leaders, for example, include Governors Charity Ngilu and Kivutha Kibwana and Honorables Charles Kilonzo, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., Patrick Musimba, David Musila among many other focused men and women leaders from our region," Mutua added .





The six have significantly drifted away from former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who recently said he will work with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





He said that the around 2.5 million Kamba will ensure they develop a common strategy ahead of 2022 polls.



