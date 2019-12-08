Sunday, December 8, 2019 - Ailing Ex-National Super Alliance (NASA) CEO, Norman Magaya, has posted an emotional tweet to celebrate his birthday.





Magaya, who is battling a serious heart condition, could not hide his gratitude as he turned a year older.





Mr. Magaya first collapsed in August 2017 at the national tallying center in Bomas during the tabulation of presidential votes after the general election after he was reportedly poisoned and has been hospitalized since.





However, his condition became known to the public in September 2019 after reported emerged that the ODM party had neglected him.





Magaya refuted the claims and stated that the party had stood by him through his recovery journey.





“I have had a recurrent heart condition for the past four months and been admitted in hospital on three occasions the latest being last week. On all occasions both the coalition leadership and the @TheODMparty have stood with me,” tweeted Mr Magaya.





At some point, some evil people started peddling rumors that the former NASA boss had passed away.





“Contrary to fake news being perpetrated by agents of doom that I have passed away, I wish to confirm that am well and putting in a good fight to fully recover.” He rubbished the rumors.



