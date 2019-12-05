Thursday December 5, 2019 – City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has weighed in on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report implementation standoff.





In a series of posts on social media on Thursday, Ahmednassir said that it is evident that the entire nation is fully behind the report.





He noted that the problem comes with implementation and called for sobriety in the debate on the implementation and adoption of the report following its launch last week.





“The President supports the BBI.”





“The Deputy President supports the BBI.”





“Hon Raila supports the BBI.”





“I, the GRAND MULLAH support the BBI.”





“Even my friend Don Kipkorir supports the BBI.”





“The whole country supports the BBI...so what is the problem?” part of Ahmednassir's tweet read.





The Senior Counsel noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and ODM leader, Raila Amolo Odinga, cannot force people to decide whether the report should be implemented in Parliament or through a referendum.





“Let them stop DAYDREAMING that they have the power to force a desired route/ TRAJECTORY on KENYANS,” read part of another tweet.





The implementation of the recommendations of the BBI report has seen leaders from both political factions engage in a war of words on different platforms.



