Saturday December 28, 2019-

Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has mocked National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, after he asked Deputy President William Ruto to step aside over allegations of corruption.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, Raila questioned Ruto's source of wealth and said he should resign so as to be investigated.





“Which individual can have such money? You are bringing crowds and crowds of people each and every day slaughtering chicken and paying for their transport and giving them petty cash, what is the source of such cash?” Raila posed to Citizen TV reporter Sam Ogina.





Reacting to the sentiments, Ahmednasir ridiculed the ODM boss saying he does not have the mandate to call for any investigations on the DP since Kenyans have repeatedly failed to elect him in all his attempts to take power as the president.





"BREATHTAKING from a man the Kenyan voter REFUSED to give him POPULAR MANDATE...everytime he sought it from them...1997, 2007, 2013," Ahmednasir wrote.

Ahmednasir’s sentiments were echoed by by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa who also told off Raila over his remarks against Ruto.





"Where does Raila Odinga want William Ruto to go to and he’s saying this as who? It’s only KENYANS who can decide who to go where and they did that in 2013&2017 resoundingly. They will do it again. Anza kuzoea mzee wangu," Ichungwa asked.



