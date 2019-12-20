Job Vacancy:

Administrative Intern





Tradestar Kenya Limited is a fast growing outsourcing organization situated in Thika town.

We are looking for an Intern to work in our administration department.

Responsibilities & Duties

· Assist with end of month financial reports

· Assist with daily posting journal entries

· Assist with scanning and filing procedures

· Assist with testing software programmes written by programmers for internal use

· Assist with balance sheet reconciliations

· Be vigilant in writing manuals for software programmes developed by our programmers

· Update purchasing list and make month end purchases for company use

· Assist the procurement department in seeking for better suppliers and acquiring quotations

· Manage the monthly tracking of our physical inventory

· Support the payment processing team

· Work on Data entry tasks

· Assist on credit checks for would be or available clients

· Account management for new and existing customers

· Following up deliveries to check if everything is working well

· Assist in checking the necessary monthly updates for our website

· Being able to assist the sales team with their bookkeeping issues

· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Skills / Qualifications:

· Education: BA/BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting Management, Procurement and/or Sales.

· Proficient in ICT, good typing speed is recommended

· Training in Accounting or Bookkeeping. (show evidence)

· Excellent in English language, both oral and written

· Self-confident and a good communicator

· Both able to work in a team and have strong leadership talents

· Be able to undertake other tasks or duties as assigned by management

· The applicant to have B grade or above in all his/her main subjects of training. (send transcripts as evidence)

Salary: Internship package of Kshs. 15,000.00 per month

Working hours: To work between 9:00a.m. to 17:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience please send your resume and application letter indicating your experience to info.tradestar@gmail.com

Documents to send

· Application letter in pdf format saved as your name_Appl

· Curriculum Vitae in pdf format hold your name saved as your name_CV

· All college transcripts showing grades for the years tertiary training