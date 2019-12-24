The Nyanza Reproductive Health Society (NRHS) is a non-profit organization with its headquarters in Kisumu dedicated to improving reproductive health of men and women.





NRHS has several research and programme implementation projects related to HIV prevention and reproductive health.

It runs support groups for PLWHA and Key Populations, and is working with the Ministry of Health to scale up reproductive health research and programmes.

NRHS seeks highly qualified candidate for the position of Administrative Assistant .

Location: Kisumu

Reporting To: Project Coordinator

Duties & Responsibilities:

· Receive, register and escort study participants to counseling and clinic services and receive and direct participants in return visits; Place phone reminders to clients to return for appointments; Receive and direct official correspondence, office visitors and incoming calls and forward them to the appropriate officers.

· Provide clinic support in client enrolment, registration, appointments management, follow ups and defaulter tracing, and support in maintaining client files, making linkages and scoring client activity against recruitments

· File data and perform other clerical tasks as assigned for other departments.

· Order and maintain relevant office supplies for effectiveness of office duties.

· Operate a variety of standard office machines including computers, phone, fax, photocopying machines among others. Assist in sending goods through courier services or any other appropriate mode.

· Initiate and maintain research records for study participants; identifying, rectifying, and reporting missing components.

· Assisting with study documents and sensitive materials while maintaining confidentiality.

· Handle petty cash, documenting all transactions with accuracy and transparency.

· Any other official duties assigned by your immediate supervisor or senior staff members

Qualifications and Competencies

· A minimum of diploma in secretarial/administrative studies or equivalent professional level experience.

· Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a receptionist, secretary, or administrative assistant in a busy clinical, research or office environment.

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills a must.

· Positive, helpful, friendly attitude toward a diversity of clients and coworkers essential.

Applications should include:

· Cover letter detailing current work, prior experience and qualifications including the areas described above, telephone and e-mail contact

· Current CV

· Names, telephone and e-mail contacts of at least 3 professional referees

How to Apply

Apply via email to humanresources@nrhskenya.org attach CV & Cover letter only as one document with the job title “Administrative Assistant” on the subject line.