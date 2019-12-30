Tuesday December 31, 2019 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has said the ruling Jubilee Party is intact and will last for more than 50 years.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Duale dismissed the alleged divisions in Jubilee that were fueled by the March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and the subsequent Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





According to Duale, contrary to people’s perceptions that Uhuru has abandoned Deputy President William Ruto, he will actually support the DP in 2022.





He noted that the President told them in secret and has been repeating it in public that he will support whoever Jubilee choses to fly the party’s flag in 2022.





“Uhuru told us in secret and in public that come 2021, he will come out and campaign for the Jubilee’s Presidential candidate,” Duale stated.





Duale remark will likely elicit some reactions especially from Raila and his supporters.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



