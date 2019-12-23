Monday December 23, 2019 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has declared that he will support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Speaking on Sunday, Duale, who is also the Garissa Town MP, said that those trying to derail the DP's quest to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta were wasting their time, resources and energy because the contest has been determined.





The Majority Leader also accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, of using the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta to lock DP Ruto out of the 2022 presidential race.

He said the DP's supporters were aware that Mr Odinga is doing so through the Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI).





“We're ready to support Ruto all the way, whether the BBI comes up with a parliamentary or presidential system,” Duale stated.





However, he advocated for a pure parliamentary system saying it will ensure equitable distribution of national resources irrespective of population numbers.



