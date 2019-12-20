0
A+ A-
Job Title: Cost Accountant – FMCG
Location: Nairobi
Salary: Competitive
Our client is a leading FMCG company based in the country.
They seek to hire an efficient and well-experienced Cost Accountant who will be tasked with ensuring accuracy of final product costing on a monthly basis.
Key Responsibilities
·         Ensure accuracy of product costing.
·         Monitor actual v/s budgeted consumption of materials and other variables for control purposes.
·         Preparation of an error free and accurate contribution, gross profit and EBITDA analysis on a monthly basis.
·         Preparation of weekly COGS report with minimal errors
·         New product costing from time to time as well as scenario based costing to assist decision making (price and volume scenarios, cost reduction scenarios)
·         Monitor and verify raw material costing to ensure correct material prices and product costs are maintained and updated in the system for correct and timely management reports.
·         Preparation of timely and accurate profitability reports quarterly (Contribution Margin / GP Margin / EBITDA margin)
·         Creation and adjustment of bill of material in SAP
·         Benchmark and implement best practices in manufacturing & respective areas of work
·         Perform monthly calculation of absorption of overheads per value stream
Skills & Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance or a related field of study. Master’s Degree will be an added advantage.
·         Professional certification in CIMA
·         Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role, in the FMCG industry.
·         Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
·         Ability to prepare accurate reports and good presentation skills
·         Good analytical and decision making skills
·         Proven leadership experience, with an ability to work well in a team
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Cost Accountant – FMCG) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Thursday 2nd January 2019.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top