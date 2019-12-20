Job Title:

Cost Accountant – FMCG





Location: Nairobi

Salary: Competitive

Our client is a leading FMCG company based in the country.

They seek to hire an efficient and well-experienced Cost Accountant who will be tasked with ensuring accuracy of final product costing on a monthly basis.

Key Responsibilities

· Ensure accuracy of product costing.

· Monitor actual v/s budgeted consumption of materials and other variables for control purposes.

· Preparation of an error free and accurate contribution, gross profit and EBITDA analysis on a monthly basis.

· Preparation of weekly COGS report with minimal errors

· New product costing from time to time as well as scenario based costing to assist decision making (price and volume scenarios, cost reduction scenarios)

· Monitor and verify raw material costing to ensure correct material prices and product costs are maintained and updated in the system for correct and timely management reports.

· Preparation of timely and accurate profitability reports quarterly (Contribution Margin / GP Margin / EBITDA margin)

· Creation and adjustment of bill of material in SAP

· Benchmark and implement best practices in manufacturing & respective areas of work

· Perform monthly calculation of absorption of overheads per value stream

Skills & Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance or a related field of study. Master’s Degree will be an added advantage.

· Professional certification in CIMA

· Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role, in the FMCG industry.

· Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

· Ability to prepare accurate reports and good presentation skills

· Good analytical and decision making skills

· Proven leadership experience, with an ability to work well in a team

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Cost Accountant – FMCG) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Thursday 2nd January 2019.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.