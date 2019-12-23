Monday December 23, 2019 - Former Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba, has revealed the man he will support for Presidency in 2022.





As things are turning, the 2022 presidential duel is between Deputy President William Ruto and National Super Alliance (NASA) supremo, Raila Odinga.





Speaking during the annual Isambo Beach Festivals held at Che's bay in Budalangi Constituency on Sunday, Namwamba affirmed his unwavering support for Dr William Ruto’s presidential quest in 2022.





Ababu, who is also the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS), said he was not afraid to walk the journey with Ruto to 2022 and beyond alluding to a pre-election pact that birthed UhuRuto alliance.

“Everyone here is with you.”





“We are together with you (Ruto) and we shall be behind you man to man to the very end.”





“You should remember we began the journey in 2017 albeit late," Ababu said with gusto.





Ababu also expressed hope that President Uhuru Kenyatta will honour his word and stick with the DP.





"When we supported you in 2017, we supported UhuRuto, we knew you would take over from the President to serve for the remaining next 10 years.”





“That position has not changed," he stated.



