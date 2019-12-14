Saturday, December 14, 2019 -Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is not new to controversy.





Ever since he ventured into politics, the flashy Governor has been caught up in endless scandals, making him one of the most controversial politicians in Kenya.





A video going rounds on social media shows the drunk Governor causing drama in what seems to be an entertainment joint in the city while in the company of a light skinned slay queen.





In the video, Sonko is seen flashing money and bragging that money to him is not a problem after he was ordered to pay a bill he had refused to settle.





He further brags that he can buy every reveler beer at the entertainment joint while flashing wads of cash.





In the video that has spread online like bushfire, the slay queen attempts to come out of the vehicle she was riding in with the Governor as the scuffle continues but she is hurriedly hurled back into the car like a rat by the Governor’s bodyguard.





