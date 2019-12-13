Friday, December 13, 2019-

A Catholic Church in Nairobi has warned its members wearing ‘inappropriate’ outfits to church.





St Peter Claver’s Catholic Church, which is located in down town Nairobi put up a banner displaying the various attires deemed inappropriate at the entrance of the church.





Some of the attires flagged include crop tops, caps, sun glasses, chains, and dresses with long slits, rugged jeans and outfits that exposes arms and cleavage.









The banner has models rocking the various attires they have banned and it is dubbed:





“Mavazi yasiyo faa Kanisani”





See the banner below.



