The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain Technical and Practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. KEMRI –CGHR Malaria Program has an internship opportunity for the following positions:



Position: Data Interns (3 positions)



Location: Kisumu

Reports to: Study PI

The interns will be trained on:

Data collection, compilation, cleaning, and processing for entry into databases

Updating live databases for long term data storage and back-ups

Preparing daily and weekly systemic reports

Scanning and filing of records, archive systems in accordance to department procedures

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution in any of the following disciplines:

Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Biostatistics or any other relevant and equivalent

qualification from a recognized Institution.

In addition, the applicants must:

Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age; and

Provide a Certificate of good conduct.

Personal Attributes

Should possess interpersonal and communication skills

Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter

A person of integrity

Should possess strong analytical skills

Must be computer literate.

The application must include the following:

Letter of Application indicating the field of study

Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)

Copies of Certificates and transcripts.

Please Note

The Internship programme will be for one (1) year

A monthly stipend of Kes. 25,000/= will be given without any other benefits.

Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical insurance cover

The project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

How to Apply