The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain Technical and Practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. KEMRI –CGHR Malaria Program has an internship opportunity for the following positions:
Position: Data Interns (3 positions)
Location: Kisumu
Reports to: Study PI
The interns will be trained on:
- Data collection, compilation, cleaning, and
processing for entry into databases
- Updating live databases for long term data
storage and back-ups
- Preparing daily and weekly systemic reports
- Scanning and filing of records, archive
systems in accordance to department procedures
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized
institution in any of the following disciplines:
Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Biostatistics or any other relevant and equivalent
qualification from a recognized Institution.
In addition, the applicants must:
- Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age; and
- Provide a Certificate of good conduct.
Personal Attributes
- Should possess interpersonal and
communication skills
- Must be goal oriented, dynamic,
passionate and self-starter
- A person of integrity
- Should possess strong analytical skills
- Must be computer literate.
The application must include the following:
- Letter of Application indicating the field of
study
- Current Resume or CV with names and
contact information (telephone and e-mail address)
- Copies of Certificates and transcripts.
Please Note
- The Internship programme will be for one (1)
year
- A monthly stipend of Kes. 25,000/= will be
given without any other benefits.
- Interns will be expected to take up a
personal accident cover and medical insurance cover
- The project WILL NOT offer employment after
the completion of internship.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications to:
The Deputy Director, CGHR, P. O. Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu.
Applications are due no later than: January 2, 2020.
