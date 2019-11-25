Monday, November 25, 2019 - Flamboyant Kenyan preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha, the founder and overseer of Prophetic Latter Glory Ministries International, was hosted by Zimbabwean President, Emerson Mnangagwa, at Harare State House on Saturday.





Taking to twitter, an excited Natasha shared photos of her time with Mnangawa, with the caption:





“Great moments with His Excellency Emerson Mnangagwa, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in State House earlier today.”





“I prophesy that God will usher you into a new realm of favor, dominion and influence.”





Mnangawa, who succeeded late long-serving president, Robert Mugabe, has been criticized for his use of brutal force to clamp down on opposition leaders.





See photos below.