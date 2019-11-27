Wednesday November 27, 2019 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked Kenyans to be sober, and cautious when deliberating the contents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday, Mudavadi said that crucial decisions lie ahead, and added that all Kenyans be accorded the opportunity to weigh in on the game-changing document, in spite of their views.





"We want to make serious decisions going forward.”





“We must listen to each other to build a better Kenya.”

“Every Kenyan has a right to speak about this document.”





“Let us be careful on how we handle the process," he said.





He warned against the BBI document being turned into a document that will benefit the political elite.





"Let us not convert the BBI document into a political elite document.”





“The BBI is not about sharing political positions," he added.





He said the document should take into consideration the interests of the ordinary Kenyans and not those of political leaders.



