Tuesday November 19, 2019 -182 Kenyans were arrested in the United States after being found to have been living in the country illegally.





According to a report by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Saturday, the Kenyans were among thousands detained while applying for citizenship to avoid deportation.





If successful, they could have been guaranteed work permits in the US.





USCIS is a program under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, released the data.





The program considers those with unlawful presence in the US to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action if they were brought in as children.





The report covered 78 countries globally, with Mexico recording the highest number of illegal immigrants arrested at 91,272, while Mali, New Zealand, and Taiwan had the least number at 21.





A total of 118,371 non-US citizens were arrested, out of which 464 are of unknown descent.

Kenya has the second-highest number among African countries behind Nigeria with 209 incarcerated persons.





Africa had 1,100 requestors arrested with North America recording the highest number at 107,669, while Oceania had the least number at 88.





DACA was enacted under President Barack Obama ’s administration in 2012, but current President Donald Trump has threatened to end the program.



