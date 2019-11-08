Friday, November 8, 2019

-Emabakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is over the moon after Deputy President William Ruto’s project, MacDonald Mariga, was defeated by Imran Okoth during the just concluded Kibra by-elections.





The fiery Legislator took to social media and pointed out two lessons that William Ruto should learn after the humiliating defeat that forced Mariga to accept defeat even before the voting counting process was over.





“ BEST LESSONS RUTO HAS LEANT FROM KIBRA BY ELECTION.

1:A child can play with the mother’s boobs in public but the same child can not play with the father’s testicles in public.



2:You can not treat diarrhea by blocking the anus with a cork,ITALIPUKA. ” He posted on his official Instagram page.



